British health minister Hancock will stand to be next PM

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday he would enter the contest to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, the fifth candidate to say they would run to replace Theresa May as prime minister.

Hancock follows former foreign minister Boris Johnson, who is seen as the favourite, current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey in joining the contest.

May announced on Friday she would step down as Conservative leader on June 7 after admitting defeat in her bid to get parliament to pass a divorce deal she agreed with the European Union. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alexander Smith)