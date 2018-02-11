British PM May to set out 'Road to Brexit' in speech -BBC

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a speech on Brexit in the next three weeks, one of several planned addresses by senior ministers designed to set out the country’s path to leaving the European Union, British media reported on Sunday.

Britain is hoping to seal a transition deal next month to smooth its exit from the EU, and agree on a long-term trade agreement later this year. However, Brussels said last week a transition deal was not a certainty and that London needed to clarify what it wanted from the EU.

May’s government will aim to address that in a series of speeches dubbed by her office as “the road to Brexit” and due to be delivered by senior ministers and May in the next few weeks, the BBC reported.

Her speech will set out the security relationship Britain wants with the EU, while others will touch on workers’ rights, trade and the devolution of power within Britain, the reports said. May’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson, a leading Brexit advocate, will begin the series with a speech on Wednesday, with trade minister Liam Fox and Brexit minister David Davis among those also scheduled to speak, the BBC said.

Finance minister Philip Hammond, seen as the most pro-EU member of May’s cabinet, will not give a speech. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Paul Tait)