European Currency News
May 13, 2019 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British PM May's Conservatives slump to fifth place ahead of EU election - YouGov poll

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have slumped to fifth place ahead of the May 23 European parliamentary election while the Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party was in the lead, a YouGov opinion poll for The Times newspaper showed.

The Brexit Party was in the lead, up four percentage points, on 34% while May’s Conservative Party had just 10%, the poll showed. Labour was down five points on 16%, while two parties which support staying in the EU, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, were on 15% and 11% respectively.

The collapse in support for the Conservative Party is piling pressure on May to set a date for her departure. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

