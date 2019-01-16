Disorderly Brexit would have negative impact on economy, markets - Germany's GDV

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The British parliament’s rejection of the Brexit deal negotiated with the European Union makes a disorderly Brexit more likely than ever and that would have a negative impact on the economy and financial markets, Germany’s GDV insurance body said.

While the direct impact on the German insurance sector would be limited due to preparations that the sector has already made, there would be some indirect effects such as a weakening economy that would hit the labour market and interest rates in Germany would likely remain very low for even longer than expected. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)