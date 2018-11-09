Market News
November 9, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DUP warns May: no Brexit deal that separates Northern Ireland from UK

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s DUP has written to British Prime Minister Theresa May to say that it will not support a Brexit deal that leaves Northern Ireland separated from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The European Union wants a customs border in the Irish Sea, between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a letter from Theresa May seen by the London Times newspaper suggested. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

