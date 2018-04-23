EU willing to provide some financial market access for Britain - City minister

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Union has indicated that it is willing to provide some form of access for Britain’s vast financial services industry after Brexit, the City minister John Glen said on Monday.

Glen said the transition deal agreed by Britain and the EU last month allows financial firms to move forward and plan for the future with confidence.

“The fog is clearing ... We are already seeing progress,” Glen told the CityWeek conference in the Square Mile’s Guildhall. “The EU have now recognised that there will be some of market access in financial services having previously dismissed the idea.” (Reporting by Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)