France's Macron wants clarity on EU citizens, Brexit financial terms and Ireland
September 22, 2017 / 6:41 PM / in a month

France's Macron wants clarity on EU citizens, Brexit financial terms and Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that in Brexit talks, rules on the settlement of European Union citizens, the financial terms of Britain’s departure from the EU, and the question of Ireland must be clarified before other issues can be tackled.

“Before we move forward, we want to clarify matters concerning the settlement of European citizens, the financial terms of exit and the question of Ireland,” Macron said in a joint briefing after a visit by Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila to Paris.

“If these three points are not clarified, we will not be able to advance on the rest,” Macron said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

