August 15, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Latvian foreign minister says chances of no Brexit deal now 50-50 -BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The chance of Britain failing to reach an exit deal with the European Union before the end of March next year is now 50-50, Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics said during an interview with the BBC.

With less than eight months until Britain quits the EU, the government has yet to agree a divorce deal with Brussels and has stepped up planning for the possibility of leaving the bloc without any formal agreement.

Ahead of a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, Rinkevics was asked by the BBC what he thought the risk was of not reaching a deal by the March 29 exit day. He said: “Frankly at this point I would rate it 50-50.”

Hunt, who was in Helsinki on Tuesday, said the risk of a no-deal Brexit has been increasing and everyone needed to prepare for the possibility of a “chaotic no-deal Brexit”. (Reporting by Sarah Young Writing by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

