NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany wanted to minimise the negative impact of Brexit in both Britain and Germany if Britain were to leave the European Union in a disorderly manner.

“We want to reduce the negative effects, even if there is a disorderly Brexit, in both countries,” Merkel said. (Reporting by Reuters Television Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)