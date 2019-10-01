No-deal Brexit would prompt Nissan to review Sunderland-Qashqai decision-FT

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan will review its decision to build the Qashqai sport utility vehicle at its Sunderland plant in northern England if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, the Financial Times reported, citing three sources.

The FT said a disorderly Brexit where Britain leaves the European Union without a deal could prompt the eventual closure of the site.

The FT also quoted a company statement as saying Nissan urged negotiators on both sides to work to secure a deal, and that its plans for Qashqai production in Sunderland have not changed.