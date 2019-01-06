PM May says if Brexit deal is rejected, UK will be in uncharted territory

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that Britain would be in uncharted territory if her Brexit deal is rejected by parliament later this month, denying reports that should could seek to delay the lawmakers’ vote for a second time.

“If the deal is not voted on at this vote that’s coming up, then actually we’re going to be in uncharted territory. I don’t think anybody can say exactly what will happen in terms of the reaction we’ll see in parliament,” May told the BBC. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra)