Market News
Some UK lawmakers confident they can trigger a confidence vote in PM May - BBC

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brexit-supporting lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party are increasingly confident they have enough support to trigger a no confidence vote in her leadership, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

A leadership challenge is triggered if 48 Conservative lawmakers write letters asking for one to the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady. May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 lawmakers vote against her. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
