Speaker's ruling means no vote on PM May's Brexit deal this week, Brexit Secretary

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce deal will probably not be put to a vote in the British parliament this week and there will have to be short delay to the EU exit, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.

“I think the ruling from the speaker has raised the bar and I think that makes it more unlikely the vote will be this week,” he told Sky. “You can have the same motion but where the circumstances have changed.”

When asked if parliament should be prorogued, essentially the parliamentary session cut short by Queen Elizabeth, Barclay said: “No.”

“The one thing everyone would agree on is that involving Her Majesty in any of the issues around Brexit is not the way forward, so I don’t see that a realistic option.”

He said the government was looking closely at Speaker John Bercow’s ruling.

“The speaker himself has pointed to possible solutions, he himself has said in earlier rulings we should not be bound by precedent,” Barclay said.

“The speaker himself has said that where the will of the House if for a certain course of action, then it is important that will of the House is respected.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)