UK could call an election within days - BBC political editor

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounds like a leader ready to call an election and it is not impossible that one could be called within days, the BBC’s political editor said.

“A prime minister ready to give up his tiny working majority sounds like a prime minister ready to call an election, if needs be,” Laura Kuenssberg said.

“It is far from inevitable, but it’s not impossible that, within a matter of days, we could all be asked to go to the polls again.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Darren Schuettler)