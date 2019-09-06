Market News
September 6, 2019 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Labour leader to discuss election and Brexit tactics with allies

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will hold a conference call with other opposition parties on Friday to discuss plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit and how they will vote on Monday on the government’s bid for an election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask parliament on Monday to approve a snap election, probably in mid October.

But opposition parties are worried an election in mid-October might still allow Johnson to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU without a deal. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below