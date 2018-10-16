FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK minister Brokenshire says colleagues must rally behind PM May on Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British housing minister James Brokenshire said on Tuesday his government colleagues needed to rally behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan ahead of a meeting of her top ministerial team to discuss her proposals for a deal.

“The message is we need to support the prime minister in making further progress this week ... and therefore move to that position of getting that positive outcome for our country,” Brokenshire told BBC radio.

“Whilst making sure that it is our entire United Kingdom that leaves the European Union, the Single Market and the Customs Union because it is our UK that is just so important.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)

