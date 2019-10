LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is talking to other parties and looking at alternative ways to call an early election, Johnson’s political spokesman told reporters on Monday.

The spokesman also said that if an attempt to call an early election on Dec. 12 is defeated later on Monday, the government would look at what other dates may be possible. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)