UK PM's spokesman: Passing Brexit law would be significant, positive step

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A vote expected later on Thursday to approve the laws required to implement Britain’s EU exit deal would be a significant positive step towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to deliver Brexit, his spokesman said.

Parliament is expected to approve the legislation in a vote at around 1700 GMT. The legislation, which specifies the terms of the country’s transition out of the European Union, will then head to parliament’s upper chamber and is expected to be passed in time to allow Britain to leave on Jan. 31. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)