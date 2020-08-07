Healthcare
August 7, 2020 / 11:52 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UK says progress made on Brexit; EU trade deal can be done

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s top minister overseeing Brexit talks said on Friday that progress had been made with the European Union so he believed the two sides would clinch a free trade agreement.

“All the evidence is that we are making progress with the European Union,” Michael Gove told reporters. “I believe that there will be a successful negotiated outcome.”

The United Kingdom left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year, during which time both sides hope to negotiate a new free trade deal. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

