UK sees Brexit goodwill, open to a sensible fishing compromise - minister says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain is open to a sensible compromise on fishing and there is goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.

“There are still differences,” he told Sky. “On fisheries we’ve always been open to doing a sensible approach, looking potentially at agreements that might span a couple, three years for instance.”

“The issue will become what are the sharing arrangements, how much mutual access do we allow in one another’s waters and that’s obviously a discussion that will happen annually but there may also be a partnership agreement that sets out the ground rules as to how we will work on that,” Eustice said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

