UK will not agree to EU right to use retaliatory tariffs, says negotiator

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain will not agree to any European Union proposal which gives the bloc the right to respond with tariffs to changes in British law following Brexit, chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday.

“The government will not agree to ideas like the one currently circulating giving the EU a new right to retaliate with tariffs if we chose to make laws suiting our interests,” he tweeted.

“We could not leave ourselves open to such unforeseeable economic risk.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)