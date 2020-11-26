UK's Sunak says on Brexit trade deal: We can get there

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that he was confident and hopeful that a Brexit trade deal could be struck with the European Union - and that the shape of the deal was clear.

“There is a lot of work going on, and I think with a constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides we can get there,” Sunak told Sky. “It’s clear what the shape of the deal looks like.”

“I am hopeful that the EU will see that the vast majority of what we’re asking for are things that they’ve already agreed with other countries,” Sunak said. “The teams are hard at work.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton and David Milliken)