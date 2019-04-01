Regulatory News - Americas
April 1, 2019

Former Barclays bankers jailed in Britain over Euribor rigging

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Two former Barclays bankers were on Monday sentenced to a combined total of nine years in jail after being convicted by a London jury of conspiring to rig Euribor, a global interest rate benchmark, over a five-year period.

Colin Bermingham, 62, a British former cash market expert and senior rate submitter, was sentenced to 5 years. Anglo-Italian Carlo Palombo, a 40-year-old former derivatives trader, received a 4-year term.

Sisse Bohart, a Danish junior Barclays trader and submitter, 41, was acquitted last week. The three had faced a re-trial after a previous jury had been unable to reach a verdict in their case last year. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Lawrence White)

