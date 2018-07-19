British fraud office seeks Euribor retrial of ex-Barclays trio

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is seeking a retrial of three former Barclays traders accused of plotting to rig global interest rates after a jury was unable to reach a verdict last week.

A lawyer for the SFO told a London court on Thursday that Carlo Palombo, 39, Sisse Bohart, 41, and 61-year-old Colin Bermingham would face a second trial on charges they conspired to defraud by dishonestly manipulating Euribor rates between January 2005 and December 2009. They deny wrongdoing.

Two co-defendants, former Deutsche Bank star trader Christian Bittar and one-time Barclays trader Philippe Moryoussef, are due to be sentenced later on Thursday.