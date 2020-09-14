Euroclear says CREST settlement system back in operation

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euroclear said its UK and Irish CREST securities settlement system suffered a further outage on Monday but is now operating.

“It’s back up,” a Euroclear spokesman said.

The CREST system was down for most of Friday, and then reopened on Monday, only to suffer another outage. A Euroclear client note said it had identified the cause of the second outage and it was not related to Friday’s. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)