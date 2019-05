LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at a meeting on Tuesday evening that she plans to hold another parliamentary vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the first week of June, Sky News reported.

May has lost heavily in three previous attempts to get the deal she struck with Brussels through parliament. Sky News gave no details of any sources for its story. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alison Williams)