Germany wants friendly, close relationship with Britain after Brexit-Merkel

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - Germany wants a friendly, close relationship with Britain after it leaves the European Union, but ties will naturally not be as close as before, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Merkel told German lawmakers it was vital that the remaining 27 members of the EU stayed united as they negotiated a “very detailed, thorough free trade agreement” with Britain to shape its future dealings with EU members. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel Writing by Andrea Shalal)