Google, Facebook execs meet UK govt ministers over no-deal Bexit-Telegraph

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The UK chiefs of Microsoft Corp, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google met with British government ministers in London on Wednesday to seek assurances over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on jobs and investment, the Telegraph reported bit.ly/2JiGj2U on Wednesday.

The executives used the meeting to express concern over the potential impact on staff visas, rules on data sharing and UK research and education, the report said. (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)