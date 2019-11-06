Aspinal of London hires investment bank Houlihan Lokey to find partner

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Luxury leather goods company Aspinal of London said on Wednesday it had hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey to help it find a new business partner.

“Aspinal has been consolidating its UK business while at the same time seeding the brand internationally with excellent results. Starting with two new flagship stores in London and Dubai in 2018, the company is now seeking a financial partner to facilitate the roll out of further flagships with a particular focus on China, the Middle East and the U.S,” Aspinal said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Evans)