2 months ago
Financial Conduct Authority chairman to leave at end of March 2018
June 18, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 2 months ago

Financial Conduct Authority chairman to leave at end of March 2018

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will leave the organisation at the end of his term on March 31 next year, the FCA said in a statement on Sunday.

John Griffith-Jones, who is also the chairman of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), will leave both bodies. He took on the role at the FCA in April 2013.

"John Griffith-Jones has provided strong leadership to both Boards during his tenure, helping to establish them as key parts of the UK financial regulatory system," finance minister Philip Hammond said in a statement.

The finance ministry will now begin recruiting Griffith-Jones' successor at the FCA, which oversees markets to protect the financial system. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Andrew Roche)

