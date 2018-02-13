Senior UK lawmaker says wants to publish regulator's RBS report

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Nicky Morgan said on Tuesday that she planned to ask fellow members of parliament’s Treasury Committee to publish a confidential regulator’s report into Royal Bank of Scotland’s treatment of small businesses.

Morgan, who chairs the committee, said she would use parliamentary powers to require the Financial Conduct Authority to provide committee members with the report, extracts of which have already been leaked.

“A version of the report is now in the public domain. The FCA has completely lost control of the publication process,” Morgan said on Tuesday.

“I will be asking members to agree to publish the final, unredacted report under parliamentary privilege as soon as possible,” she said.

The FCA has said it cannot legally publish the report as it was compiled confidentially and individuals criticised in it had a legal right to reply before publication. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)