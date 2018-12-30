UK watchdog overhauling how it deals with whistleblowers

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said on Sunday it is overhauling its treatment of whistleblowers.

The Financial Times had reported on.ft.com/2QYvf1F earlier that the FCA had reviewed its practices, which include maintenance of whistleblower confidentiality along with the tracking of intelligence, sharing of information between supervision and enforcement teams and enhancing senior oversight of investigations. Further details are expected to be provided in the new year. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Andrew Heavens)