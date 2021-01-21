UK watchdog proposes cap on 'excessive" claims management fees

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Thursday to cap “excessive” fees charged by claims management companies (CMC) for helping customers seek redress on products and services.

Customers can themselves make claims for redress free of charge but many choose to use a CMC to save time and effort.

The watchdog said that some customers are currently paying fees of more than 40% of the redress they receive when using a CMC.

The cap would mean a maximum fee of 15 to 30%, depending on the amount of redress, it said.

“We estimate that the proposed cap on fees could save consmers around 9.6 million pounds a year,” said Sheldon Mills, the FCA’s executive director for consumers and competition.

Britain has already capped CMC fees for claims related to payment protection insurance or PPI at 20%, and this will remain unchanged, the FCA said.

PPI has been Britain’s costliest retail financial services scandal.

“Customers should not find themselves worse off for using a CMC,” says Elisabeth Bremner, a financial services partner with law firm CMS.

There are 223 firms regulated as CMCs for non-PPI products, with revenue of 38 million pounds in the financial year that ended last April.

Non-PPI claims are mainly focused on loans, packaged bank accounts, pensions, and savings and investments, the FCA said.

“Consumers do not need to use CMCs to make claims for redress, and we do not consider that using a CMC will lead to a more favourable decision, or yield more redress, on any given claim,” it added.