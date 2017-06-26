FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

"Concerning" that buildings are failing safety tests - UK PM's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - It is "concerning" that all the tower blocks tested for combustible building materials after a devastating fire in west London have failed, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Sixty high-rise buildings have failed tests to gauge whether their cladding materials are combustible, and there have been complaints in the media that checks have moved too slowly.

"Clearly it's concerning, concerning for residents who are living in these blocks," the spokesman told reporters at a regular government briefing.

"That's why we have put in place a system where testing can be carried out very quickly and whereby local authorities are informed immediately when a positive test comes back and that appropriate measures are put in place," he said.

Landlords should get potentially flammable building materials tested as soon as possible, he added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Milliken)

