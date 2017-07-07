FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 9:15 AM / in a month

Net claim against Grenfell Tower insurer seen stable at GBP 2.5 mln

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) - Net property and liability claims after the fire at the London tower that killed scores of people in June are not expected to change from a preliminary estimate of 2.5 million pounds, the company that had insured the property said on Friday.

"Our net claim (estimate) of 2.5 million pounds will not change," the CEO of Protector Forsikring, Sverre Bjerkeli, told an earnings presentation.

Gross property and liability claims are estimated at a preliminary 50 million pounds, but that figure is uncertain and may change, he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

