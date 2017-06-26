Number of UK tower blocks to fail fire safety checks hits 75

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The number of high-rise tower blocks with external cladding in Britain that have failed fire safety tests following the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze has risen to 75, communities minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

Earlier British Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to landlords to allow potentially flammable building material in their properties to be tested as she sought to reassure residents about safety following the London tower block fire earlier this month, which killed 79 people. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones)