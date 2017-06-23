FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whirlpool says working with Britain after Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze
June 23, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

Whirlpool says working with Britain after Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Whirlpool on Friday said it was working with British authorities investigating a deadly blaze in a London tower block after police said one of its Hotpoint fridge freezers sparked the fire.

Whirlpool said it wanted to look at the appliance at the root of the fire which killed dozens last week, and said that any customers who had fridge freezer model number FF175BP or FF175BG should contact the company.

"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations," the company said in a statement. "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy." (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Martinne Geller; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

