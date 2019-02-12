UPDATE 1-British police arrest man in Staffordshire medical center fire

(Adds arrest)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday emergency services in Staffordshire were fighting a fire at the George Bryan Medical Centre in the town of Tamworth and that a man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

No casualties have been reported as of yet and the centre has been evacuated, Staffordshire Police said in a tweet.

Police later said a 43-year-old man from Tamworth had been detained on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Sandra Maler)