UK regional airline Flybmi goes into administration, cancels all flights

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybmi has gone into administration and has cancelled all flights with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

A spokesperson for British Midland Regional Ltd said the company had taken the decision due to increased fuel and carbon costs and to uncertainty arising from Britain’s plans to leave the European Union on March 29.

The airline, based in the English East Midlands, operates 17 planes flying to 25 European cities. It employs 376 people in Britain, Germany, Sweden and Belgium. (Reporting by Gareth Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)