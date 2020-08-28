UK's Revolution Bars extends 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Revolution Bars on Friday became the latest bar to extend the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme to September, as it has helped bring back customers after months of coronavirus-driven closures.

“Guests will be able to enjoy 50% food and soft drinks including mocktails from Monday until Wednesday all day throughout September,” said the company, which operates 74 premium bars across the UK.

Pizza Hut and Tesco Cafe have also extended the scheme, announced last month by Britain to boost spending at restaurants, cafes and pubs, but eateries will have to bear the costs as the discount scheme expires on Aug. 31.

Food sales in pubs and restaurants rose by nearly a third in the week that followed the scheme’s launch, according to data consultancy firm CGA.

More than 64 million meals have been claimed by diners across the country since the launch of the scheme, the government said here earlier this week.