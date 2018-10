LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British shale gas company Cuadrilla has paused fracking at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire, northwest England, after the practice was suspected of triggering a micro seismic event measuring 0.76 ML on the Richter scale, it said on Friday.

“Operations have now paused for the next 18 hours during which seismicity levels will continue to be measured,” Cuadrilla said in a statement.