EasyJet, Carnival ejected from UK's top share index, Avast steps up

June 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE Russell has confirmed that EasyJet and cruise operator Carnival PLC will exit Britain’s top blue-chip share index, as the value of their stock dropped below the required threshold due to the coronavirus.

Utilities provider Centrica and engineering firm Meggitt PLC will also exit the FTSE 100 index and move to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, the bourse operator said in a statement on Wednesday. Source Text here

Software maker Avast PLC, gaming company GVC Holdings, and home product makers Homeserve and Kingfisher will join the FTSE 100 as part of a quarterly index rebalancing.

EasyJet has lost nearly 45% of its value this year, while Carnival is down more than 67% with travel almost at a halt during pandemic lockdowns.

The changes will come into effect from the start of trading on June 22, FTSE said.