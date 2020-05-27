Capricorn Investment Group takes 13.1% stake in UK-based Osmosis

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Capricorn Investment Group, which manages the investment portfolio of former eBay executive Jeffrey Skoll, has taken a 13.06% stake in UK-based sustainable investing firm Osmosis Investment Management for an undisclosed sum.

Capricorn which manages around $5 billion in assets for Skoll and other investors, will also invest $30 million in a new version of the Osmosis Sustainable Market Neutral Strategy aimed at U.S. investors, Osmosis said in a statement.

The fund aims to take stakes in the most resource-efficient companies and at the same time bet that the share prices of the most inefficient will fall.

As part of the deal, Capricorn partner Michaela Edwards will take a seat on the board of Osmosis, which managed around $1.3 billion at the end of April. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)