UK-based equity funds had record $8.6 billion inflows in second quarter - Calastone

LONDON (Reuters) - UK-based equity funds had record inflows totalling 6.2 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) in the second quarter, fund network Calastone said on Tuesday.

Funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have accounted for 50% of net inflows into UK-based equity funds this year, Calastone said in a statement.

More than two-thirds of UK fund flows by value pass across the Calastone network each month.

