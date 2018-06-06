Consortium including Dalmore Capital buys UK's Cory Riverside Energy

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - A consortium including infrastructure investor Dalmore Capital has agreed to buy UK recycling company Cory Riverside Energy from investors including Strategic Value Partners, for an undisclosed sum.

Dalmore teamed up with Fiera Infrastructure, Semperian PPP Investment Partners and Swiss Life Asset Managers to buy the company from SVP and other owners including EQT Credit, Commerzbank and others, a statement on Wednesday said.

The deal valued Cory at just over 1.5 billion pounds ($2.01 billion), a source familiar with the matter said, with investors who participated in a 350 million pounds restructuring in 2015 making more than 850 million pounds in profit. ($1 = 0.7453 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Huw Jones)