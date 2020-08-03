UK proposes redemption breathing space for property funds

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Investors in property funds should wait up to 180 days before they can get their money back, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Monday.

Open-ended property funds offer daily redemptions to entice investors, but many remain suspended after market volatility in response to the pandemic.

The FCA was making proposals to avoid this happening again by lengthening the amount of time it takes for redemptions to be paid.