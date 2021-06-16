UK watchdog orders funeral operators to list standardised prices

June 16 (Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog on Wednesday ordered funeral directors and crematorium operators to show a standardised list of prices at their premises and websites from September onwards or risk court action.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that from Thursday funeral directors may not pay hospitals and health institutions to encourage customer referrals. (bit.ly/3zxANDd) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)