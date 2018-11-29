Britain proposes major investigation into funerals market

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain proposed a formal investigation into the funerals market after the competition regulator found problems that have led to above inflation price rises for funeral services.

The Competition and Markets Authority had launched a market study into the funeral sector six months ago to investigate whether the information provided by funeral directors on prices and services were clear enough for people to be able to choose the best option and also look at how prices have changed over time. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)