FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain to review competition in funerals market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it was launching a review into the 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) funeral market while the government proposed toughening regulation in the pre-paid sector to prevent grieving families from being ripped off.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it would investigate whether the information provided by funeral directors on prices and services was clear enough for people to be able to choose the best option and also look at how prices have changed over time. (bit.ly/2HbySaP)

$1 = 0.7535 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.