Britain to review competition in funerals market

June 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it was launching a review into the 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) funeral market while the government proposed toughening regulation in the pre-paid sector to prevent grieving families from being ripped off.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it would investigate whether the information provided by funeral directors on prices and services was clear enough for people to be able to choose the best option and also look at how prices have changed over time. (bit.ly/2HbySaP)