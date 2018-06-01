UPDATE 1-Britain threatens tougher regulation for pre-paid funeral market

(Adds details, background)

June 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday threatened to introduce tougher regulation for the pre-paid funeral sector while its competition watchdog launched a review into the broader $2.65 billion market in a bid to prevent grieving families from overpaying.

The government said it believes the current self-regulatory framework for the funeral plan sector was not ensuring fair treatment of consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would investigate whether the information provided by funeral directors on prices and services was clear enough for people to be able to choose the best option and also look at how prices have changed over time. (bit.ly/2HbySaP)

“I’m appalled by the lengths that some dishonest salesmen have gone to in order to sell a funeral plan,” said John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury.

“There are thousands of pre-paid funeral plans bought each year, and most providers are fair and legitimate. But tougher regulation will ensure robust standards are enforced for all plan providers, and protect individuals and their families if things go wrong.”

The average cost of a funeral was nearly 3,800 pounds in 2017, the CMA said, leaving many people concerned about taking on debt, with those on the lowest incomes potentially spending up to one third of their annual income on a funeral.

The rising level of cremation fees will be considered as part of the review, with cremations now estimated to account for around 75 percent of all funerals, the regulator added.

London-listed Dignity Plc and Co-operative provide funeral services in the country, including pre-paid funeral plans, which lets a customer pay for a funeral in advance and at the market price when agreed.

Dignity, which is Britain’s largest listed funeral service provider, said in January it would cut some of its prices as families were becoming “increasingly price-conscious”. Co-op Funeralcare cut its prices in September. ($1 = 0.7537 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Kate Holton)